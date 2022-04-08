Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $$33.18 during trading on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

