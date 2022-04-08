Laurie Siegel Sells 1,286 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE FDS opened at $444.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.86 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

