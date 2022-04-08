Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $18.34. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 25,606 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI)
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
