Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $18.34. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 25,606 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.