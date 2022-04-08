Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE LAZ opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lazard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,300,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,944,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lazard by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

