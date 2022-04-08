Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $132.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lear traded as low as $127.85 and last traded at $128.12, with a volume of 1074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.43.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

