Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $195.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.87.

NYSE LEA opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,422,828,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,998,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

