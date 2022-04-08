Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Leggett & Platt in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LEG. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $34.91 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,747,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

