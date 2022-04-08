LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LG Display has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LPL opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts predict that LG Display will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

