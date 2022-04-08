Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.34.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

