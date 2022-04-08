Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.12

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80.

Lifestyle International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

