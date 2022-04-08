LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LFVN stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,835,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

