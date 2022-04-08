LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.73.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at $149,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.