LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

LPTH opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $46.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

