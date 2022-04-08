Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

