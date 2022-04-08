Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.10. Limoneira posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

