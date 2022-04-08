Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 5,166 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $95,880.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,961. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

