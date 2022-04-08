Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.98. Lion Electric shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lion Electric by 110.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lion Electric by 171.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

