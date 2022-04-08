Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Lithium Americas by 38.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $209,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 64.51. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

