LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JP Morgan Cazenove cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.33. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $76,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $16,752,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

