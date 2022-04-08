LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.
LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.
LKQ Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
