LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of LKQ worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.