LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $320.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

