Loop Capital Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $56.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Masco stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Masco has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

