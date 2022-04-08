L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.50.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($494.51) to €420.00 ($461.54) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €458.00 ($503.30) to €339.00 ($372.53) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.38. 81,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,168. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.