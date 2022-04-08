Lossless (LSS) Hits Market Cap of $31.98 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and $5.56 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 51.3% higher against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.36 or 0.07500025 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,625.88 or 0.99500951 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

