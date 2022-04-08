Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Mark Hanlon Buys 824,054 Shares

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Rating) insider Mark Hanlon acquired 824,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,962.16 ($24,783.58).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08.

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

