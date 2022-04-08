Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.61. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

