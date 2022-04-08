Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.33 billion.

NYSE:LOW traded up $6.01 on Friday, reaching $206.66. 5,064,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average of $231.61. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

