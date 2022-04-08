LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 19,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,017,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

LXU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 206,440 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,215 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,825,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

