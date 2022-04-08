Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $386.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.44.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $379.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

