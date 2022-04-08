Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Buys $235,050.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $220,650.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.