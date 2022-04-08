Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 80,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,615. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

