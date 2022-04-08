LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($857.14) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($824.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €780.82 ($858.04).

MC stock opened at €624.00 ($685.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €653.46 and a 200 day moving average of €675.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

