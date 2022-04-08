LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 462.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

