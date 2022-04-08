LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $107.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LYB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.20. 2,421,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,743. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

