Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.65

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.65 and traded as low as $33.50. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65.

Madison County Financial, Inc is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

