Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.66

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $83.66 and traded as high as $95.99. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $92.49, with a volume of 117,813 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

