MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 4.4%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 21,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 510,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 215.15 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,098 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at $21,661,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $10,405,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 287,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.