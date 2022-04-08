Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.24. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
Magellan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGE)
