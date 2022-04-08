Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.24. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Magellan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

