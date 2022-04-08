Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Barclays from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magna International from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

