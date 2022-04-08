Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.95.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.47. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$70.16 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The company has a market cap of C$22.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 10.5500009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

