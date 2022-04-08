Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 349,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

