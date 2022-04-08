Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $25.82 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 104349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

