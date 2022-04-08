MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $27.46

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.46, but opened at $25.64. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 10,172 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

