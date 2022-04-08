Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Raised to GBX 295

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 295 ($3.87) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 285 ($3.74) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.67.

MNGPF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

About Man Group (Get Rating)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

