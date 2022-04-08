Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $116.19 and a one year high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

