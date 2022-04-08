Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.10

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.10 and traded as high as C$30.64. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$30.12, with a volume of 362,355 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MFI shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 36.73.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

