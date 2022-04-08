Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

