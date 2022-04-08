Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

