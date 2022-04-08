Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,542,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 8,420,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after buying an additional 2,459,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,857,000 after purchasing an additional 594,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,554,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,918,000 after purchasing an additional 270,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

