Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 15,054 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361,878. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

